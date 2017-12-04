Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office latest agency to warn of phone scams

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Another law enforcement agency is warning local residents of callers pretending to be law enforcement.

Today, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to area residents to be on alert for phone scams reporting to be from the sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s Office has received multiple complaints from residents that have been contacted by an individual identifying himself as Lieutenant Johnson with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The caller advises that if “you do not submit $1,500.00 within thirty minutes you will be arrested.” The phone number the caller is calling from is (337) 829-7909.

The public is reminded the sheriff’s office does not call private citizens requesting them to pay fines over the phone without supporting documentation being sent to them in the mail or given to them by hand.

If you receive any questionable phone calls reporting to be from the sheriff’s office please contact us as (337) 232-9211.