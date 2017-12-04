Looking for a new family addition this holiday season? Parish shelter to host adoption event on Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Animal Shelter & Care Center will host its “Second Chance Saturday” adoption event on Saturday, December 9.

Held on the second Saturday of each month, Saturday adoptions give animals at the shelter a second chance of being adopted into a loving home.

The shelter, located at 613 W. Pont Des Mouton Rd. in Lafayette, will be open from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. for adoptions of dogs, puppies, cats or kittens housed at the shelter.

For those interested in gifting loved ones with a shelter pet for the holidays, LASCC adoption gift certificates are the best option. Pet ownership requires planning and giving an LASCC “Gift Fur-tificate” ensures that the recipient is ready to welcome their new pet.

Gift Fur-tificates allow recipients to select a puppy, kitten, dog or cat of their choice and cover costs associated with regular adoption, including spaying/neutering, vaccinations, heart worm testing and microchips.

LSACC adoption gift certificates are available for purchase at the shelter in increments of $35 for dogs and puppies and $25 for cats and kittens. Cash, Visa, MasterCard and Discover payments are accepted.

Second Chance Saturday adoptions are aimed at increasing LASCC’s adoptions, thereby reducing the euthanasia rate. Extended adoption hours have increased the number of adopted animals and have proven to be more convenient by working around people’s busy schedules.

Saturday adoptions also allow both the adopted animal and their new owner the remainder of the weekend to become acquainted with each other’s needs and schedules before resuming the regular week on Monday.

Every adoptable animal from the shelter is neutered or spayed, vaccinated, heartworm tested, and microchipped, which is a value of $200-$500. Cash, Visa, MasterCard and Discover payments are accepted at LASCC.

LASCC will only be open for adoptions on the afternoon of December 9 and will not accept animals for intake on this day . Regular adoption hours are from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information on the Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center visit www.lafayettela.gov/aCPlus or https://www.facebook.com/LafayetteAnimalControlCenter/.