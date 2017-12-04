Police seeking possible witnesses in 2016 hit-and-run dragging death

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) – Police are looking to identify and speak to two possible witnesses in connection with the hit-and-run dragging death of a Nebraska tourist in 2016.

The New Orleans Police Department released photos Monday of possible witnesses in the death of Joshua Woodruff. Detectives believe the individuals may have seen the suspect vehicle as it drove by in the 800 block of Chartres Street.

“These individuals are being sought for informational purposes only,” the NOPD said.

Woodruff was visiting New Orleans to celebrate the New Year when a car struck and dragged his body from the French Quarter to Interstate 10 and across the Mississippi River bridge to the West Bank.

Police found Woodruff’s body around 3:30 a.m. on the West Bank Expressway near the General DeGaulle Drive exit.

“The NOPD remains committed to bring the perpetrator(s) in this incident to justice,” a statement from the department said Monday.

Anyone with information about this crime or identities of the two individuals is asked to contact NOPD Homicide detective Rob Barrere at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.