Public’s help sought in locating teen runaways in Acadia Parish

KLFY Newsroom Published:
(Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two 15-year-old runaway juveniles.

Thor Portier and Gavin Garnica left the AMI facility in Branch on December 3, 2017, at approximately 8 p.m.

Portier is described as a white male, 130 pounds, 5’6” in height, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Garnica is a white male, 145 pounds, 5’5” in height, with brown hair and brown eyes.

(Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office)

They were both last seen wearing white shirts and gray shorts.

If you have any information on the location of this juvenile, please contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-788-8772 or your local law enforcement agency.

