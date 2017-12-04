Snowball stand owner guilty of sex with teen workers

MANDEVILLE (WWL) – A snowball stand owner pleaded guilty on Monday to paying his teenage employees money and drugs in exchange for sexual favors, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office.

56-year-old Anthony Barton Fortune, the owner of Shiver Shack Snowball Stand, was arrested in July 2016 by the Mandeville Police Department after receiving information about inappropriate sexual behavior with his employees.

Police later found 40 photos of girls posing nude and performing sex acts in Fortune’s apartment, which is attached to the back of the snowball stand.

Two of the victims were 14 years old, one was 15 and another was 16 at the time the crimes occurred. The victims told police Fortune gave them marijuana and Xanax and paid them each a between $1,400 to $2,000. Police also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his apartment.

Fortune was sentenced to 15 years in jail by District Judge Peter Garcia, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office.

Fortune pleaded guilty and received concurrent sentences for the following charges:

– Five counts of purchase of commercial activity or persons under 18; 15 years each

– Production of pornography; 10 years

– Sexual battery; 10 years

– Six counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile; seven years each

– Two counts of distributing Xanax to persons under 18; seven and half years each

– Two counts of distributing marijuana to persons under 18; seven and a half years each

