Troopers seek driver that severely injured Geismar man in Ascension Parish hit and run

PRAIRIEVILLe, La. (KLFY)- Shortly after 4 a.m. this morning, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A were called to investigate a hit and run crash.

The crash involved a pedestrian on LA 74 east of LA 73 in Ascension Parish. The crash left a 24-year-old victim seriously injured.

Troopers believe that the crash happened between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on December 4, 2017. The pedestrian was walking across the LA 74 overpass at Interstate 10 when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

Troopers are now asking for your assistance in locating the hit and run vehicle and driver.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at (225)754-8500.