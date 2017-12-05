Baldwin town hall clerk terminated for alleged monetary theft

BALDWIN, La. (KLFY)- Baldwin’s town hall clerk Sonya Jones was terminated today, according to Mayor Donna Lanceslin.

The investigation into monetary theft began on Monday, the mayor told KLFY.

At this time, Lanceslin said she could not provide additional details on how much money Jones is accused to stealing.

The investigation has been turned over to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The mayor said Jones has been issued a summons.

