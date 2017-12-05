Dead & Co.’s NOLA show postponed after John Mayer hospitalized

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — The Dead & Company show in New Orleans Tuesday night has been postponed.

According to the band, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for an emergency appendectomy, forcing them to postpone their Dec. 5 show. No new date has been announced.

“All tickets for the December 5 show will be honored for the rescheduled date,” a statement from the band said. “Information on the rescheduled date will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at point of purchase.”

Dead & Company is a band composed of several members of The Grateful Dead and singer/guitarist John Mayer. Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir combined forced with Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti to perform music from the Grateful Dead’s catalog.