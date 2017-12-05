Dead & Co.’s NOLA show postponed after John Mayer hospitalized

John Mayer
FILe - In this April 7, 2017 file photo, John Mayer performs in concert during his "The Search for Everything Tour" in Philadelphia. Mayer has been hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy. The Grammy-winning musician was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 5, according to a rep. The singer-guitarist was due to perform later that night at a concert with the Dead & Company, but that date has now been postponed. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — The Dead & Company show in New Orleans Tuesday night has been postponed.

According to the band, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for an emergency appendectomy, forcing them to postpone their Dec. 5 show. No new date has been announced.

“All tickets for the December 5 show will be honored for the rescheduled date,” a statement from the band said. “Information on the rescheduled date will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at point of purchase.”

Dead & Company is a band composed of several members of The Grateful Dead and singer/guitarist John Mayer. Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir combined forced with Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti to perform music from the Grateful Dead’s catalog.

 

