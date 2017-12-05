Former employees respond to Coyote Blues shutting it’s doors in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Fourteen years of service comes to an end for Coyote Blues in Acadiana. Former employees of the restaurant packed up their belongings Monday.

Some call it short-notice. Others call it no-notice. After working nearly a complete shift Saturday night, employees learned through a meeting that it would be their last shift.

“It was very emotional when we, uh, found out, some of the other servers couldn’t stand it they just walked straight out,” said former employee Nathan Vidrine.

“Getting that news was really hard for myself. But as well as everyone else,” former employee Rachel Gates added.

Rachel Gates, from Maurice, moved to Lafayette when the 2016 flood destroyed her home. She is now living with a friend, while still picking up pieces from the storm.

“Now, I’m kind of looking for my own place, and um.. was working extra shifts to save up money to be able to move,” Gates said.

She began serving at Coyote Blues back in September. Now, she prepares for another setback.

“Its going to be hard, leaving that place. Especially now, since it’s the holidays. You have a whole restaurant, you know, without employment,” she added.

Among the now unemployed is Nathan Vidrine. A computer science major at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

“For a lot of us, what was keeping us going, and keeping us living, is now taken from us without a moment’s notice,” Vidrine said.

Without a moment’s notice, the former employees prepare for what’s next.

“There were tears and lots of hugs,” said Gates.

They lean on each other while remembering their time at Coyote Blues.

Being a server was not my dream job, I’m not going to miss being a server. But I am going to miss the people there and the place,” Vidrine added.

Both former employees say they’ve enjoyed their time at Coyote Blue’s and was under great management. They just wish they were made aware sooner of changes made to the restaurant they’ve come to love.

Since 2014, the company has closed several locations including the location in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

State Department of Public Health records from a Nov. 1, 2017, inspection did show that the restaurant was in violation of three critical health codes, all which were corrected on site.

Those citations included personal cleanliness of employees, food contact equipment and utensils that required cleaning and chemicals stored above food, equipment, utensils and linens.