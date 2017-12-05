KLFY Annual Food Net, Food For Families Drive a Huge Success Once Again

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The 31st annual KLFY And Food Net Food for Families food drive has come to a close.

With 21 drop off locations throughout Acadiana, News Tens Dalfred Jones has a look at a few food net donation sites.

It’s a story that’s new at 10.

“Things wrapped up right about 6 p.m. here at the Sugarcane Festival Building in New Iberia. At quitting time we were right at about 12,500 pounds of donations.”

Your giving spirit really showed Acadiana! We want to thank you all for donating to the 31st annual KLFY Food Net Food for Families Food Drive. You would think once the temperature dropped and the rain started falling that things would have slowed down, but they didn’t.

“At about 3 p.m. when school started letting out, the schools started bringing thousands of pounds of food! So, despite the weather we had a wonderful day for the food drive.”

In St. Landry Parish, people flocked to the Opelousas Civic Center in droves donating everything from non perishable food, to household cleaning products.

“You’ll be surprised how much it helps all throughout the year. People are always in need and this helps alot”

A bit further west in Acadia Parish, Mary Ann Guillory with the Eunice food bank says it’s the volunteers who make the entire food drive a success.

“They are very devoted. They are just really the whole key to this whole ministry that we have here.

In St. Martin Parish, students like Kayden Frederick stopped by the veteran’s home in Breaux Bridge with his Parks Middle classmates to make a difference during the holiday season.

“Because I know that I’m going to help people in my community and it makes me feel better as a person because I know some people are less fortunate and maybe can’t buy food for the holidays and this will help them with that.”

In Abbeville, the community came together and donated nearly three tons of food and raised more than $2,000 in monetary donations.

“Most definitely during the holiday season. You know we found out the people here in Vermilion Parish have a really big heart and they’re always good when it comes to giving.”

We want to send a huge thank you to everyone that donated to this year’s food for families food drive. Whether it was in the form of food or as a monetary donation, again, we THANK YOU.

In New Iberia, Dalfred Jones for KLFY News Ten.”

Final count in St. Martinville:

‪- 2500 pounds of canned goods and non-perishable items

‪- $349 in monetary donations.

‪Final count in Carencro:

‪- 2.5 tons of canned goods and non-perishable items

‪- $360 in monetary donations.

‪Final count in Loreauville:

‪- 1053 pounds of canned goods and non-perishable items‬

‪- $1129 in monetary donations. Final count in Crowley:

‪- 5541 pounds of canned goods and non-perishable items.

‪- $1431 in monetary donations.

Final count in Kaplan:

‪- 17,521 pounds of canned goods and non-perishable items.

‪- $4216 in monetary donations.

Final count in New Iberia:

‪- 12,500 pounds of canned goods and non-perishable items.

Final count in Abbeville:

‪- 5530 pounds of canned goods and non-perishable items.

‪- $2160 in monetary donations.

