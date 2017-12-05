Pack & Paddle to host Pint Night fundraiser for local nonprofit Townfolk

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Outdoor shop Pack & Paddle will host an evening of live music, raffle prizes and pints of beer on Friday night to benefit local nonprofit Townfolk.

TownFolk is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving quality of life for residents and businesses in the LaPlace neighborhood of Lafayette. It maintains the Victory Garden, which was dedicated to Jillian Johnson, one of the organization’s founders, in 2015. It also organizes youth program Sprout Scouts and Townfolk Table, a weekly fresh produce free-market to neighborhood residents.

The event, which requests a $15 donation, starts at 6 p.m at 601 E. Pinhook Rd. Live music will be performed by the New Natives Brass Band. Included will be a silent auction and a raffle for a Yakima skyrise rooftop tent.

To learn more about Townfolk, visit here.