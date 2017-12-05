Recognize this vehicle? Abbeville Police seek suspects in shooting of teen

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Police have released photos of the vehicle suspected to be involved in a Nov. 18 shooting.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Cherokee Street where they were told that a 15-year-old boy had been shot in the head. A family member drove the victim to the hospital before police arrived.

On Tuesday, Abbeville Lt. David Hardy told KLFY that the victim is in stable condition.

Investigators were told that before the shooting, the boy was walking with two friends when a small silver or gold care pass them from Putnam Avenue.

The vehicle then stopped and a male passenger stepped out of the vehicle and fire several rounds at the teens.

Witnesses described the shooter as a tall, skinny black male. They told police that the driver appeared to be white male.

Investigators have identified the suspect vehicle as a silver colored Mercedes Benz type sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511.