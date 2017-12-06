Registered sex offender charged for making obscene gestures to drivers from his yard

WELSH, La. (KLFY)-Drivers contacted the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office claiming a nude man was standing his yard making lewd gestures as they passed on Highway 99.

The department received two separate complains on Nov. 28 and 29 about the suspect identified as William Amy, 70.

Records show that William was convicted of molestation of a juvenile.

The first victim reported that the suspect was naked in his yard and made an obscene gesture at her as she drove by Amy’s residence. The victim said her juvenile daughter was inside her vehicle.

The second victim reported that the suspect was urinating in his front yard as she drove by. She said her children were also in the vehicle.

On Tuesday, Amy was arrested at his residence without incident. He was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail. His bond was set at $10,000.