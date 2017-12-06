Residents on edge after deadly stabbing in Rayne; Chief says patrols in neighborhood will be increased

Related Coverage Suspect in connection with deadly stabbing in Rayne turns himself in

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – A suspect has turned himself in for the deadly stabbing in Rayne that occured late Tuesday evening.

According to the Rayne Police Department, 18-year-old Tyler Trevaghn Francis surrendered to police on Tuesday, and was booked for one count of second degree murder.

The victim’s body was found at the intersection of Mervine Kahn Avenue and American Legion Drive.

Some residents who work near the area where the stabbing occurred, say that they are still concerned over the crime.

“It’s shocking. Just becuase this is where I work,” said Taylar Bertrand, who works near where the fatal stabbing occurred.

She says that Tuesday night’s deadly stabbing has her on edge.

“You know we have little ones in-and-out all day long, and it’s almost like a family environment at this business,” said Bertrand.

“There’s evidence putting this suspect (Francis) at the scene, and enough probable cause to charge him as the suspect who committed this stabbing,” said Carroll Stelly, Rayne Police Chief.

Outside Bozo’s Towing, they aren’t taking any chances when it comes to crime so close to home.

“Between all the different violence and illegal acts that go on in the neighborhood, that’s why there are so many cameras,” said Bertrand.

Chief Stelly says they will increase police presence in the area.

“Of course we do increase patrols whenever we get complaints to the high crime areas of activity at night, we do increase the patrol division in that area,” said Stelly.

“I’m not one of those people that live in fear either, I mean I’m not scared of a whole lot of things, but this is a little bit nervewracking,” said Bertrand.

Chief Stelly is asking pleading with residents living in the city of Rayne, to call Acadia Parish Crimestoppers at 789-TIPS, if they see any crime in their neighborhoods.