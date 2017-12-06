St. Landry-Evangeline United Way to relocate

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- The St. Landry-Evangeline United Way will be moving its operation from its W. Vine St. location to the St. Landry Economic Development facility on I-49 in January.

The new site will include access to the services and modern business features provided to the tenants of the building– use of a high tech conference room, large and small meeting areas equipped with audio/visual equipment, along with secure, private office space, increased parking, and visibility from the I-49 corridor, the organization said in an announcement.

The new address beginning in January, 2018, is 5367 Interstate 49 South Service Rd, Suite 30, Opelousas, LA 70570.  For more information, call (337) 942-7815.

