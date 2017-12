RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – An 18-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing in Rayne turned himself in to authorities.

Tyler Trevaghn Francis surrendered to Rayne Police where he was booked for 1 count of 2nd Degree Murder.

Police say that on December 5 officers arrived at the intersection of Mervine Kahn Avenue and American Legion Drive.

There they found a 22-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.