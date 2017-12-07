AG: Scammed through Western Union? You could be due for a refund

BATON ROUGE, LA – If scammers had you pay them via Western Union, you may be entitled to get your money back, according to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office.

These potential refunds are being made available through a $586 million settlement between the Western Union Company, the state AG’s office and 50 other attorneys general.

“Many in Louisiana fell victim to Western Union-related scams, so I am thrilled they will now be able to recover some or all of their losses,” said Landry in a statement on Thursday. “My office will continue to work diligently to ensure the recovery process goes smoothly for all the victims in our State.”

Consumers who lost money to scammers telling them to pay via Western Union’s money transfer system between January 1, 2004 and January 19, 2017 are encouraged to file a claim at http://www.ftc.gov/WU before February 12, 2018. Filing a claim is free, so consumers should not pay anyone to file a claim on their behalf.

While no one associated with the claims process will call to ask for consumers’ bank account or credit card information, the mailed claim form will ask for their Social Security numbers so the United States Department of Justice may determine if money is owed to the Federal Government – a required step before checks are issued.

Some Louisianans who have already reported their losses to Western Union, the Federal Trade Commission, or General Landry’s Office may receive a claim form in the mail. If you filed a claim and do not receive a claim form in the mail, visit http://www.westernunionremission.com or call 1-844-319-2124. Again, all completed claims forms must be mailed back to the settlement administrator by February 12, 2018.

For more information on this claims process, please see the infographic below or call General Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-351-4889.