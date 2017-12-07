BREAKING: All Lafayette Parish public schools closed on Friday

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: MGN

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish School System administration said it has been monitoring weather conditions predicted for Friday morning.

There is a slight chance of freezing precipitation and ice on bridges and overpasses, which would result in hazardous conditions for transportation.

Out of an abundance of caution, we will close all schools and offices Friday, December 8, 2017.

Other Friday closures:

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School

Lafayette Christian Academy

St. Cecilia School

Episcopal School of Acadiana, both Cade and Lafayette campuses

Gethsemane Christian Academy and daycare

United Christian Academy

 

