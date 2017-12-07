Catholic New Iberia High sends off football team

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – One of the three Acadiana teams playing in New Orleans today includes Catholic-New Iberia High School.

If the pep rally was anything like the game will be; we’re in for a fun one.

The Panther faithful were rocking and ready to go this morning in the school gym as the team hit the road heading for the Superdome.

Although it is technically a road trip, this might feel like a home game for the Panthers.

“Our whole community is going to get together and we’re going to have a pregame pep rally at the Dome. Over 1,500 panther fans cheering on our boys,” says a parent of one of the seniors.

As we know, high school football goes beyond the game and stands as a symbol of the community’s togetherness.

This will be evident in the one color that will be worn by Panther fans and players.

“I tell you the support from our town has been phenomenal…from signs on the street to businesses…on social media. There is a lot of Panther fans that are going to white out the dome tonight,” says the same parent.

In September, the Panthers suffered their only defeat of the season.

The opponent? Notre Dame.

They have their chance at redemption and a title tonight at 7 p.m.