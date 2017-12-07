Fire destroys mobile in Carencro

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Fire Department is at the scene of a mobile home fire in Carencro.

Firefighters from Lafayette, Carencro, Scott and Arnaudville responded to a call from the 400 block of Arnaudville Highway at about 11:30 a.m.

Two residents were inside the home but managed to escape without injury, LFD spokesman Alton Trahan.

“It took firefighters approximately thirty minutes to get the flame under control,” Trahan said. “Additional manpower was requested from Youngsville and Broussard Fire Departments to assist with extinguishment.”

The occupants, Lacey Gautreaux and Mike Roy, were in a room when they noticed smoke coming from a bedroom on the opposite side of the mobile home. They exited the home with their dog and called 911, Trahan said.

The mobile home was completely destroyed by the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.