Fire in Arnaudville destroys mobile home

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY)- In Lafayette Parish first responders were called to a mobile home fire around 11:30 today.

The home is located on the 400 block of Arnaudville Road.

When first responders arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. It took firefighters almost thirty minutes to get the flame under control.

“All we know is that the fire started inside of the mobile home, particularly inside of a bedroom,” says Alton Trahan, with the Lafayette Fire Department.

He says that investigators do know that there was no electricity supply to the mobile home. The occupants did mention that they had some candles in the bedroom.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but we do know that no one was injured.

“The occupants were outside already, they were actually inside of their vehicle I guess getting warm because it was raining outside when the firefighters arrived on the scene. They managed to escape pretty quickly and they were very fortunate that it came in at the time it did because they were kind of just waking up. Had that firewood originated perhaps at 4 o’clock this morning when they were sleeping soundly it may not have turned out the way it did,” says Trahan.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, the mobile home is considered to be completely destroyed.