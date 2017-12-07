Franklin man reported missing

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)- The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing man.

Leonard Poldery, 60, was reported missing by a family member on December 6, 2017.

He was last seen on December 5, 2017 at approximately 2:15 p.m. and was possibly going to the New Iberia area in his green 1999 Ford Expedition.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants, black and white shoes, and a black and yellow hat.

If anyone has any information regarding Leonard Poldery’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Franklin Police Department at (337)828-1716. Thanks for all assistance in this matter.