Houston man sentenced to 60 months in prison for distributing cocaine

Isidro Badillo, 22, of Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey to one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release. According to the July 11, 2017, guilty plea, Lake Charles police officers stopped Badillo’s vehicle August 8, 2016 on Interstate 10.

Police officers searched the vehicle and found 9.282 kilograms of powder cocaine in the trunk. Badillo knew of the cocaine and said he was driving to an unspecified location outside of New Orleans for delivery and later distribution.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Lake Charles Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dominic Rossetti prosecuted the case.