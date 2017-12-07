Oklahoma man indicted on rape and kidnapping of a Lafayette woman

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 22-year-old Oklahoma man was indicted Wednesday on charges that he broke into a local woman’s home, raped her and forced her to drive to an ATM.

Devon Anthony Bell faces two counts of first degree rape, two counts of sexual battery and aggravated kidnapping and home invasion charges.

He is being held on a $600,000 bond.

According to Lafayette police, officers arrested Bell on Sept. 24 in the backyard of home. He was identified by the victim through surveillance footage.

The victim told police that a man broke into her home and sexually assaulted her before forcing her to drive to the ATM to withdraw cash.

The victim was able to call 911 after the suspect ran out of her car outside a local business.

Bell had moved into the area days before the incident, police said.