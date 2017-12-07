Shreveport man faces up to 50 years in prison after conviction

CADDO PARISH (arklatexhomepage) – A man who stabbed his girlfriend six times two years ago and left her to die on a city street was convicted of attempted second-degree murder.

Adam Laray Martin faces at least 10 years, and up to 50 years, in prison at hard labor for the April 12, 2015, attack that left his victim, Jakare Fecunda, bleeding on Acadian Shores Drive in the Huntington Park neighborhood.

She was found by a neighbor and rushed to University Health where she was hospitalized for three weeks with wounds to her head, an arm, back, and abdomen. She underwent four surgeries, losing part of her liver and a kidney.

Martin has a prior conviction in 2014 for aggravated second-degree battery and at the time of the attack was on probation for that conviction.

Martin will be sentenced on February 20, 2018.