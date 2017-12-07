UPDATE: Closures around Acadiana

UPDATE: Acadia, Lafayette and Vermilion Parish courthouses will be closed on Friday.
Schools:
St. Mary Parish:
All St. Mary Parish public schools
St. John Elementary
Hanson Memorial High
V. B. Glencoe Charter School
Vermilion Parish:
All Vermilion Parish public schools will be closed tomorrow.
All Vermilion Parish Catholic Schools
Evangeline Parish:
All Evangeline Parish public schools
Sacred Heart School in Ville Platte
Acadia Parish:
Acadia Parish public schools will close tomorrow.
Lafayette Parish:
All Lafayette Parish public schools
For My Child Learning Center, Lafayette
Willow Charter Academy, Lafayette
Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School, Scott
Lafayette Christian Academy
Episcopal School of Acadiana, both Cade and Lafayette campuses
Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy
First Baptist Christian School
Iberia Parish:
Iberia Parish schools will also be closed tomorrow.
Catholic High
St. Landry Parish:
St. Landry Parish public schools will close tomorrow.
New Beginning Christian Academy, Breaux Bridge
The Academy of the Sacred Heart and Berchmans Academy in Grand Coteau
Westminster Christian Academy
Warriors for Christ Christian Academy (Opelousas)
Good Shepherd Montessori (Port Barre)
St. Martin Parish:
All St. Martin Parish Public Schools will be closed tomorrow