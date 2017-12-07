UPDATE: Closures around Acadiana

UPDATE: Acadia, Lafayette and Vermilion Parish courthouses will be closed on Friday.

Schools:

St. Mary Parish:

All St. Mary Parish public schools

St. John Elementary

Hanson Memorial High

V. B. Glencoe Charter School

Vermilion Parish:

All Vermilion Parish public schools will be closed tomorrow.

All Vermilion Parish Catholic Schools

Evangeline Parish:

All Evangeline Parish public schools

Sacred Heart School in Ville Platte

Acadia Parish:

Acadia Parish public schools will close tomorrow.

Lafayette Parish:

All Lafayette Parish public schools

For My Child Learning Center, Lafayette

Willow Charter Academy, Lafayette

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy

Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School, Scott

Lafayette Christian Academy

Episcopal School of Acadiana, both Cade and Lafayette campuses

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy

First Baptist Christian School

Iberia Parish:

Iberia Parish schools will also be closed tomorrow.

Catholic High

St. Landry Parish:

St. Landry Parish public schools will close tomorrow.

New Beginning Christian Academy, Breaux Bridge

The Academy of the Sacred Heart and Berchmans Academy in Grand Coteau

Westminster Christian Academy

Warriors for Christ Christian Academy (Opelousas)

Good Shepherd Montessori (Port Barre)

St. Martin Parish:

All St. Martin Parish Public Schools will be closed tomorrow