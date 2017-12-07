UPDATE: School closures around Acadiana

UPDATE: All Vermilion Parish public schools will be closed tomorrow.

All St. Martin Parish Public Schools will be closed tomorrow.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Parish and St. Mary Parish public schools will be closed on Friday.

There is a slight chance of freezing precipitation and ice on bridges and overpasses, which would result in hazardous conditions for transportation.

Out of an abundance of caution, we will close all schools and offices Friday, December 8, 2017.

The Iberia Parish School District officials will announce whether schools will remain open on Friday after a meeting with emergency officials this afternoon.

The St. Landry Parish School District is expected to make a decision on closures later today.

Other Friday closures:

Lafayette Parish Catholic schools be closed due to severe weather with the exception of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School in Scott.

All Vermilion Parish Catholic Schools

St. John Elementary

Hanson Memorial High

Lafayette Christian Academy

Episcopal School of Acadiana, both Cade and Lafayette campuses

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy

Covenant Preschool

First Baptist Christian School

V. B. Glencoe Charter School