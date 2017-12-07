Youngsville Police: 3-year-old struck, killed by vehicle outside preschool

​YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A child was stuck by a vehicle at Principals List Preschool as the students were being checked out at about 3:30 p.m.

According to Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux, the child was signed out by a family authorized guardian for before the accident happened.

“The child was behind the guardian and was struck by a vehicle that was driving forward in the pickup line, Boudreaux said this morning. “No other employees or other children at the daycare center were involved in this incident”

As the vehicles drove through the designated pick-up area, the 3-year-old was struck while crossing in front of a truck that was moving forward in line, Youngsville Police said.

Emergency responders took the child to a local hospital where the victim was pronounced dead.

There are no pending charges, in what Boudreaux called “a terrible accident.”

In an attempt to clear up any misinformation on the unfortunate incident involving 3 year old that was struck at a local daycare. Facebook can be a wonderful tool, but is also a magnet for a lot of misinformation that has been released.