Youngsville Police: 4-year-old struck, killed by vehicle outside preschool

​YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)- At approximately 3:30 p.m today, Principals List Preschool was dismissing students  for the day when a child was struck by a vehicle.

As the vehicles drove through the designated pick-up area, the 4-year-old was struck while crossing in front of a truck that was moving forward in line, Youngsville Police said.

Emergency responders took the child to a local hospital where the victim was pronounced dead.

There are no pending charges, in what Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux called “a terrible accident.”

 

