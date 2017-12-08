Acadiana is now an economic development district; could mean more funding from federal government

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – With a round of applause, Acadiana is now an economic development district under the Economic Development Administration (EDA).

“We will join the rest of the state, actually the rest of the 5 state region of E.D.A. as an economic development district,” said Monique Boulet, C.E.O. of Acadiana Planning Commission.

The agency comes after natural disasters to help businesses recover quickly.

“And so what that means is they get yearly funding from E.D.A. to do economic development in the region, and that includes doing economic development strategy for the region, working with all the parishes that are part of their region,” Jorge Ayala, Regional Director for the Economic Development Administration.

The process has taken about 2 and a half years to get Acadiana designated. Parish Presidents Larry Richard of Iberia Parish and Bill Fontenot of St. Landry Parish are excited about the partnership.

“What he’s talking about is trying to bring the region together because of course, you have strength in numbers, and when you can do things like that, it’s an opportunity to get more funding,” said Larry Richard.

“As local governments working together, we can also access ideas on what we can do on a local level to fund, match funding, create our own little pot of money here in some way shape or form, to leverage for additional federal dollars,” said Fontenot.

“So we’re very happy to have them a part of our family, the E.D.A. region, and Monique Boulet is a great choice for them, and I think she’s going to do a great job for the region and I look forward to working with her,” said Ayala.

Acadiana was once on that designated list of the agency many years ago.

The E.D.A. essentially will give Acadiana a solid relationship with the federal government, to be able to get funding quicker and more effectively in our region.