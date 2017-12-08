Community honors life of late Judge Kaliste Saloom Jr.

Related Coverage Kaliste Saloom Jr., a longtime Lafayette city judge and historian dies at the age of 99

Family, friends, and what seems like a large portion of Lafayette, have been honoring the life of the late Kaliste Saloom Jr. this Friday.

Family members say that today’s visitation has shown them not only how much the judge Loved Acadiana, but how much Acadiana loved him back

Saloom Jr.’s youngest son, Gregory Saloom, says, “He loved Lafayette very much. He loved Acadiana. He just wanted to stay here. And now I can see how much Acadiana and Lafayette loved him. And I’ll never forget that for as long as I live.”

“I don’t think we’re looking at this as a loss. This is the celebration of a life well-lived,” said Leslie Saloom, a granddaughter of the judge.

Those closest to him are thankful for the love the community has shown.

“It’s been tremendous, the outpouring. And I think it’s helped so much in the acceptance that, you know, my father won’t be there anymore,” said Gregory Saloom.

Many who knew the judge, professionally, came to pay their respects.

“So many of the lawyers around town that respected him as a juror, so many of the judges. I saw a judge come in from Lake Charles to see dad. Then, retired Judge Haik was here. And then so many people that we did not know that have come and told me stories about dad. And one thing in common they all said… what an amazing man he was,” Gregory said.

Saturday visitation will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church starting at 8 am until the funeral service at 10 am.

Burial services will be at St. John Cemetery with a reception to follow at the UL Lafayette alumni center.