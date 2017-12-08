Flu season seeing extreme increases in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Flu season usually peaks in early Spring, but this December is feeling a lot like March.

“The last three to four weeks we’ve seen a significant increase in flu,” says Infection Prevention Supervisor Taylor Hargrave of the Lafayette General Medical Center.

He says doctors there were seeing about 5-10 cases a week but those numbers have skyrocketed to nearly 50-60 cases per week.

Doctors say climate is a factor in how easily the virus spreads and that could be the reason so many cases are now being reported in Louisiana.

“Louisiana was one of the first states to be designated high for influenza-like illnesses. Louisiana followed by Mississippi and South Carolina most recently,” says Hargrave.

There is a reason you get the shot every year.

Similar to how the virus evolves, so does the shot.

“They change from year to year depending on what strains are anticipated,” says Hargrave.

You could have the flu right now. You are contagious for one to two days before you start showing any symptoms.

“Obviously hand hygiene is going to be your number one recommendation…either soap and water or hand sanitizer,” says Hargrave.

The mass majority of locations now use the quadrivalent shot which is four strains.

It contains two flu A viruses and two flu B viruses.

Flu symptoms tend to subside 7-10 days after your first sign.