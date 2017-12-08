How to keep your pipes from freezing

NEW IBERIA, La (KLFY)- With temperatures continuing to drop tonight homeowners should keep the three “P”s in mind.

This includes pets, pipes, and plants.

Pets should be brought inside

Plants should be covered.

James Wolfe of Wolfe’s Plumbing and Heating has been a plumber for 47 years.

He says it’s as simple as running a little water to keep your pipes from freezing.

“Freezing happens when water is static when it sits still. When it’s moving it will not freeze,” Wolfe explains.

If you are running water Wolfe says it’s important to make sure it’s a small stream.

“You don’t want to open up the facet because you don’t want to ruin the pressure for the emergency personnel like firemen and so forth,” he says.

The best to protect your pipes is to plan ahead.

Wolfe says, “First chance you get in the spring if you have pipes that are susceptible to freezing, insulate them. Insulate your pipes you’ll be happy the next time a freeze cons. You can go to bed at night sleep comfortably without having to worry about your pipes freezing or not.”