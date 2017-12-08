Hudspeth heads to Miss. State

George Faust Published:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The college coaching carousel turns and turns, and for former Cajun head coach Mark Hudspeth, he’s getting off the ride in Starkville, Mississippi.
Coach Hudspeth will coach the tight ends at State, next season.
Before coming to UL, Hud served as the passing game coordinator at Mississippi State for two seasons in 2009 and 20010.

