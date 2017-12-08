Local kids react to rare Acadiana snow

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- With many areas of Acadiana looking like a winter wonderland, kids were out enjoying a scene that many of them have never seen before.

“There’s a lot on the cars and on the truck,” says Ashton Faulk.

“It’s cool, like I’ve never been in snow like this before,” adds Faulk.

“Snow, I never thought snow would come to South Louisiana,” says William Nguien.

With snow comes activities that kids in south Louisiana normally do not get to experience.

“Build a snowman and sometimes make snowballs and fight my dad,” says Nguien.

“I threw a snowball at my mom’s car,” says Zoey Waller.

These kids say the best part about the snow is getting out of school.

“Yeah, it’s the best,” says Faulk.

“Yep, I’m excited, I really want to play my video games,” says Nguien.

It was awesome getting to see these happy faces play in the snow this morning. Let’s hope we don’t have to wait nearly a decade to see the next snow. This is the first snow since December of 2009 and the second earliest snow on record, lacking only behind the December 2009 event, which occurred on the 4th of that month.

