Recapping Championship Thursday from the Superdome

The final whistle has sounded for all three Acadiana area teams, playing in the state title game.

Let’s start where it ended on Thursday night.

Catholic High New Iberia faced off against Notre Dame in the Division III state title.

CNI jumped out to an early lead from the start, and the Pios never recovered.

Head coach Brent Indest leads his alma mater to the state title with a 33-16 win

Catholic earns their 1st state title since 1962.

In Division IV, the state title game showcased the defenses of Lafayette Christian Academy and Ascension Catholic

Caleb watts scored the game’s only touchdown, an interception return for a score for the LCA.

Lafayette Christian was able to capture their first title with a 10-0 shutout