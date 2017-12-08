UPDATE: Two people killed in crash near Sunset identified

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Two people were killed just after 10:30 on Friday ar Interstate 49 East Frontage Road south of LA 93, according to State Police.

The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Katrina Romine, of Rayne, and 25-year-old Michael Jones, of Opelousas.

Troopers said Romine was driving a 1999 Chevrolet van north on Interstate 49 and ran off of the left side of the roadway.

Romine overcorrected, the vehicle veered through the median and began to overturn. As the van drove onto the east frontage road, it was struck by a southbound 2015 Freightliner driven by 24-year-old Carter Berry, of Lafayette.

Romine was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, trooper said. Jones, a passenger in the freightliner, was wearing a seat belt but died as a result of his injuries.

Both Romine and Jones were pronounced dead on scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

Berry was wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Although the investigation remains ongoing and the exact cause of this crash is still under investigation. State Police Troop I spokesman Brooks David said.