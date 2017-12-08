UPDATE: Two people killed in crash near Sunset identified

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(Submitted photo)

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Two people were killed just after 10:30 on Friday ar Interstate 49 East Frontage Road south of LA 93, according to State Police.

The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Katrina Romine, of Rayne, and 25-year-old Michael Jones, of Opelousas.

Troopers said Romine was driving a 1999 Chevrolet van north on Interstate 49 and ran off of the left side of the roadway.

Romine overcorrected, the vehicle veered through the median and began to overturn. As the van drove onto the east frontage road, it was struck by a southbound 2015 Freightliner driven by 24-year-old Carter Berry, of Lafayette.

Romine was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, trooper said. Jones, a passenger in the freightliner, was wearing a seat belt but died as a result of his injuries.

Both Romine and Jones were pronounced dead on scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

Berry was wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Although the investigation remains ongoing and the exact cause of this crash is still under investigation. State Police Troop I spokesman Brooks David said.

(Photo credit: Conrad Hertzock, KLFY)

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s