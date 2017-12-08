Vigil held for three year old who was struck by a vehicle and died

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) -A vigil was held today at Principal’s List Preschool for the three-year-old struck by a vehicle and killed.

The owners of the preschool decided to have a vigil tonight for the community to gather to remember Caroline Lang.

According to Youngsville Police chief Rickey Boudreaux, the child was signed out by a family-authorized guardian for before the accident happened.

As the vehicles drove through the designated pick-up area, Caroline was struck while crossing in front of a truck that was moving forward in line.

Emergency responders took her to a local hospital where the victim was pronounced dead.

A gofundme account is set up for Caroline.