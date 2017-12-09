Appeals court to hear stripper age limit case in February

AP Published:
Photo Courtesy: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Federal appeals court judges will hear arguments in February on a Louisiana law aimed at establishing a minimum age of 21 for exotic dancers.

At issue before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is whether a federal district judge was correct to block enforcement of the 2016 law.

The law makes 21 the minimum age for “entertainers whose breasts or buttocks are exposed to view” at entertainment venues serving alcohol.

Three women under the age of 21 sued last year, saying the law would cause them economic hardship and violate their right to freedom of expression.

The case will be heard at the 5th Circuit the week of Feb. 5.

