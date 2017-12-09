“Christon gave his life for another human being” Vigil held for man murdered while helping woman in domestic violence incident

“Christon gave his life for another human being.””

Christon Chaisson was killed in August as he was walking to his vehicle in Downtown Lafayette.

According to family members, he witnessed a woman being beaten by her boyfriend and intervened.

That when police say that man then shot Chaisson and fled.

Saturday’s vigil was not only to honor his heroic act, but to bring awareness to domestic abuse and gun violence.

“A lot of gun deaths are arised in situations that are primarily domestic. In this case, it was a dispute between a boyfriend and a girlfriend, and a person who intervened was shot and killed.”

According to the FBI’s crime statistics report, Louisiana saw 543 murders in 2016– 445 of which were committed with firearms.

“When gun violence takes away a person, it takes away their gifts, everything that’s wonderful about them. And so we want to let people know that we need to combat ths.”

Moms Demand Action, a national non-partisan organization that advocates for gun-violence prevention, was also present at Saturday’s vigil.

“Just to join the community and pay homage to Christon Chaisson.”

And they say that event such as this one are all too common

“Unfortunately there are too many events like this where we can make a presense.”