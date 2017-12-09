DOJ reaches $11.7M deal with IberiaBank over false claims

The Justice Department said IberiaBank has agreed to pay $11.7 million in a settlement with federal officials over allegations the bank and its mortgage company made false claims for loan guarantees.

The agreement with the Lafayette, Louisiana-based banking company was announced Friday.

The Justice Department said that IberiaBank acknowledged that between 2005 and 2014 it certified Federal Housing Administration mortgage loans that didn’t meet federal requirements and shouldn’t have been eligible for FHA mortgage insurance.

During the same time, federal officials say the company didn’t self-report violations of federal requirements or perform required quality reviews in a timely manner.

The settlement stemmed from a whistleblower lawsuit filed by two former IberiaBank employees from Little Rock, Arkansas.

DOJ said the ex-workers will receive a 20 percent share of the dollars recovered.