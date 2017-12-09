Woman trying to kill bed bugs accidentally sets multi-family home ablaze

CBS News Published:
Authorities said that three people were injured and 10 people were left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs in Cincinnati. WKRC​

CINCINNATI — Authorities said that three people were injured and 10 people were left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol at a multi-family home in Cincinnati.

WXIX-TV reports it’s the second time in two weeks that a fire sparked by attempts to kill bed bugs has caused extensive damage in Cincinnati.

Officials say the fire late Friday heavily damaged a five-unit building and sent three people to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Their injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

The Red Cross is finding lodging for three teenagers and seven adults. CBS affiliate WKRC reports that the damage is estimated at $250,000.

Eight people were left homeless on Nov. 28 when a 13-year-old boy set fire to an apartment building after dousing a bed bug with alcohol.

 

 

