Man found dead in Lafayette hotel room Sunday morning; female suspect arrested

Lafayette, LA- On December 10, 2017 at approximately 4:00am, Lafayette police received report of a shooting that occurred at a hotel in the 1400 block of SE Evangeline Thruway.

On arrival, police say a black male victim was found deceased in a room at the scene.

He has been identified as 43 year old Gerald James of Lafayette.

The victim’s girlfriend, Charhonda Banks of Lafayette, has been arrested and booked for a single count of Second Degree Murder.

Police say the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic altercation between the victim and the suspect, however, the incident remains under investigation at this time.