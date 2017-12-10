Update: 51 year old Lafayette woman killed in hit-and-run crash; driver surrenders

34 year old Michael John of Breaux Bridge is currently being held in the St. Martin Parish jail.

State police are asking the public’s assistance in finding the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a woman who was walking and later drove away.

On December 10, shortly before 6:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 92-1 near Fontelieu Rd. near Cade, officials say.

The crash claimed the life of 51-year-old Dorine Johnnie of Lafayette, authorities say.

According to state police, the preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown vehicle was traveling east on LA 92-1. State police investigators were able to locate evidence at the scene indicating Johnnie was struck in the eastbound lane.

Debris located during the investigation shows the vehicle that struck Johnie may be a white 2003-2009 Hummer H2. A stock photo of the vehicle has been attached to the story.

State police say the passenger side cowl-end cap should is missing. There may also be other damage to the front and/or front right passenger side of the vehicle, authorities say.

If you are the driver of this vehicle or you have information in regards to this hit and run fatality, contact Louisiana State Police at (337) 262-5880.