$350,000 winning Louisiana Lotto ticket reported in Grand Coteau

Kevin Dupuy , WWL-TV Published:

GRAND COTEAU, LA. (WWL-TV) – If you purchased a Louisiana Lotto ticket in Central Louisiana, you may want to check those numbers.

According to the Louisiana Lottery Company, a Lotto ticket purchased in Grand Coteau in St. Landry Parish won a $350,000 jackpot.

Saturday’s winning numbers for the Louisiana Lotto were: 07-08-10-28-36-39. Only one ticket was sold won the jackpot by matching all six numbers. Ten other tickets matched five numbers and is worth $2,028 each.

The next drawing for the Louisiana Lotto is Wednesday, December 13. The jackpot for that drawing is $250,000.

For more information, visit the Louisiana Lottery Company’s website.

