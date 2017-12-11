After cancelling meeting with Dejuan Guillory’s family, DA’s Office issues statement

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- Since his death on July 6, Dejuan Guillory’s family has sought information surrounding what happened the morning he was shot by an Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Last week, the 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office rescheduled a private meeting with his family to provide details into the State Police-led investigation for today.

But that meeting was cancelled, his family told KLFY today. This afternoon, Guillory’s friends an family returned to the Evangeline Parish Court House steps to again rally for justice.

KLFY was provided with this response from the District Attorney’s Office:

“The District Attorney’s Office is ethically limited to what information can be released to the public in a pending matter. The purpose for this is to avoid possibly influencing or prejudicing a potential jury.

With regard to the death of Dejean Guillory, after reviewing the State Police investigation, we contacted the family through their attorney and extended the courtesy of meeting privately in an effort to provide some information to them before it is made public.

This meeting was never cancelled, simply rescheduled from Wednesday to the following Monday.

Recent events have raised the concern that any information provided may be made public before the legal process can take its course. Accordingly, in an effort to respect our legal procedure and our ethical obligations there will be no meeting on Monday.”