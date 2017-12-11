Details on the body of a woman found in St. Landry Parish lake

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The body of a Shreveport woman was found by a search and rescue team Monday morning, authorities said.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, the young woman was traveling from her hometown to Alexandria which is about a 2 hour drive or 125 miles.

From the America’s Best Value Inn in Alexandria where she was last seen, to Lake Dubuisson in St. Landry Parish where the woman’s body was found, we’re looking at about a 50 mile commute south down interstate 49.

Sunday morning, Alexandria police responded to the motel to a report of a missing woman.

The 21-year-old victim was last seen around Sunday night at the hotel around 9 p.m.

On Monday her body was found more than 170 miles from her home.

“We know who the person is, she is the person whose purse was found by the fisherman that was retrieved, contained personal ID, phone and other personal items,” St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s bobby Guidroz said. “And the body we found this morning does add up to the lady that was missing from aAexandria.””

The sheriff said he believes the woman was abducted while visiting Alexandria, but as of now there’s no information on a suspect.