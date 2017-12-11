Lafayette Parish School System’s Magnet Academies online lottery opens today

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Happening today in Acadiana, the online application for the Lafayette Parish School System’s Magnet Academies – formerly known as the schools of choice goes live.

It’s been a whirlwind of emotions on both ends of the spectrum, regarding changes made to the School of Choice Program within the past few months. The application period was slated to begin in late November, but was delayed because of changes to the website and online platform.

LPSS wanted to find better ways to optimize their recruiting process. One major change is a sibling pause. For parents with older siblings attending an elementary academy or parents with twins or multiple birth applicants in any of the academies, the application will pause until you bring in the birth certificates of the siblings to academies’ office. After a month-long delay and major changes to the school of choice program. Some parents believe the school board is doing more harm than good.

“I feel like it’s going to cause some retention issues for the Schools of Choice Program. Parents may want to pull their children out because they want their kids together. That’s very important for the family dynamic. For me it is, I want my children to share the same experiences and go to school together,” said Jessica Menard.

Jessica Menard is a parent of three and voiced her opinion when the changes were first announced. Beginning at 10 a.m. today, she- along with a number of other parents will apply for the lottery with the new changes in mind.

The deadline to apply has changed from January 9th to January 18th next year. The lottery will be held on February 20, 2018.