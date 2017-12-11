Law enforcement gives safety tips in response to snow in Acadiana

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY)- Acadiana received inches of snow overnight. The weather caused several roads and school closures across the parish. Although the roads are icy and the temperature is dropping, it doesn’t stop those from pulling out there cell phone to take pictures as they’re driving.

“It’s not a good idea to drive and take photos with the cell phone,” said Cheif Deon Boudreaux from the Port Barre Police Department. “Let someone else do that for you or pull over and take a photo if you’d like.”

Snow in Acadiana is an unfamiliar sight during the winter. Port Barre received heavy snowfall and Cheif Boudreaux advises everyone to admire with caution. “We just not use to that here. It’s wet. it’s a little slick. Best advice I can give is if you’re driving to slow down a little bit. Give yourself time to get to where you’re going,” he added.

Despite the weather, the traffic remained heavy on the road. “A lot of people still going to work. There’s several people here from town that we spoke with this morning that said.. look we don’t get snow days we have to go,” Boudreaux said.

St. Landry law enforcement hit the roads, making sure major roadways like US-190 and 1-49 run as smooth as possible. The major tips that were given were to test your brakes before coming to a complete stop, stay off the cell-phone when driving and feel free to enjoy the moment.

“By all means, take the photos, enjoy it because it doesn’t happen often here. but let’s just do it in a safe manner,” said Boudreaux.

