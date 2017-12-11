LUS Fiber announces expansion to Youngsville, Broussard

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- LUS Fiber announced its plans to offer Internet, TV and phone service to developments within the cities of Youngsville and Broussard.

“When we first proposed LUS Fiber, we sought to provide Lafayette residents and businesses with the best telecommunications products and services available,” Terry Huval, Director of LUS and LUS Fiber said in the announcement today.

Now, LUS Fiber said its financial success has allowed it to expand outside of the Lafayette city limits.

“By expanding to these initial developments in Youngsville and Broussard, LUS Fiber will bring its same powerful complement of competitive services to these residents,” Huval added.

Mayor-President Joel Robideaux called the expansion “strategic growth.”

“As LUS Fiber continues to extend services to newer developments within the city of Lafayette, my hope is that we will eventually have a presence in every city in Lafayette Parish. Youngsville and Broussard are the first steps toward that goal,” Robideaux said.